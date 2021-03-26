Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expedia Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $174.66 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

