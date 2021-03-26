EXRNchain (EXRN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.49 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. EXRNchain has a market cap of $7.49 million and $93,861.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00660973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024084 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRN is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

