F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Down 0.7%

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63.

F & M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

