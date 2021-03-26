Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,336. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

