Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Facebook worth $8,299,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $283.10. The company had a trading volume of 534,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The firm has a market cap of $806.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

