Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Springowl Associates LLC

Springowl Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 5.4% of Springowl Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.29 and its 200 day moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $798.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

