Factom (FCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,433.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Factom has a total market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $52,433.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00861888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,738,857 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

