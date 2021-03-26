Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $435.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $435.00 and last traded at $429.50, with a volume of 8827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

