Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,971,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $12.93 on Friday, reaching $474.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

