Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys 147,884 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147,884 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.06% of Target worth $52,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

NYSE TGT traded up $7.62 on Friday, reaching $200.32. 234,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

