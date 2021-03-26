Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,185,741 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,185,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,872,000. 8X8 comprises about 2.4% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 1.10% of 8X8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,149. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 8,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,730. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

