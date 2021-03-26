Falcon Edge Capital LP Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,970 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $128.26. 86,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,441. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Insiders have sold 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

