Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $48.16 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,349 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 2.8% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.26% of Kansas City Southern worth $48,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

