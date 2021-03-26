Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $53.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 1.70% of Sensient Technologies worth $53,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SXT traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $77.68. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

