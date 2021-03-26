Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 995,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000. 21Vianet Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.74% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

