Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,934,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,000. FTAC Olympus Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 7.12% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000.

NASDAQ:FTOC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 19,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,267. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

