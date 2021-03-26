Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $923.45 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $923.45 million and $82.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00652577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.