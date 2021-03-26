Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,416 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Farmers National Banc worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 578.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

FMNB stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

