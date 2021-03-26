fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

