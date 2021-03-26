FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,592. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

