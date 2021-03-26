Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 19,132 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

