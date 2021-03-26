Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.59% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000.

FDMT stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42.

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

