Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.03 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.