Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of BXP opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

