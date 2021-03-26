Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

