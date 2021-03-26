Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $321.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.44 and a 52 week high of $345.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

