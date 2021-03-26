Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 264.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.47.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.