Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

