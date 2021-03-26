Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of MaxLinear worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

