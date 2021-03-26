Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Radian Group worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

