Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 100,560 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.73% of Entercom Communications worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 158,807 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE:ETM opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

