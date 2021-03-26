Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,795 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $146.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

