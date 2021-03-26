Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,848 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of RH worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RH by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $529.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.27. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $540.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

