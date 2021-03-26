Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,431.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $599.78 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,455.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,361.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

