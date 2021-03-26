Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,583 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Hubbell by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $183.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $191.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

