Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 334,994 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

