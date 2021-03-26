Feellike (FLL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Feellike token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,307.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.49 or 0.00467729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00059371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00188979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00796734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00077745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

