Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 45,866.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,758.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FEEXF. Peel Hunt began coverage on Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

