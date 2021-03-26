Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.71 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $549.16 million and $63.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00642382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023617 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.