FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 25,487.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $$1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

