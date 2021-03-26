Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
