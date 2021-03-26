Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

