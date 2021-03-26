Financial Analysis: Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

This table compares Riverview Financial and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.72 $4.29 million N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $36.68 billion 1.07 $1.38 billion $0.34 9.12

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -39.21% 2.21% 0.19% Mizuho Financial Group 10.55% 3.62% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riverview Financial and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 27 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Bucks, Blair, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, M&A advisory, and risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products; and financial services that include funding support. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2020, its branch network included 464 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 256 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 automated teller machines in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.