Financial Comparison: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) & Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 3.14% 45.51% 14.02% Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70%

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy USA and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shift Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67

Murphy USA presently has a consensus target price of $142.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and Shift Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $14.03 billion 0.30 $154.80 million $5.23 29.17 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

