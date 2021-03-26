Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 34,332 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $457,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Corp Peregrine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $208,290.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,080. The firm has a market cap of $164.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.