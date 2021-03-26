FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $576,977.87 and $739.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.