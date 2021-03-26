FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.35 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 749,062,373 coins and its circulating supply is 226,272,218 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

