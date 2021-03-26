Firo Price Down 6% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $87.06 million and $3.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00013485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.00 or 0.03099149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00332866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.22 or 0.00920005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.59 or 0.00408377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00367746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00239588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,686,329 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

