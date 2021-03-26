First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.43

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.43 and traded as high as C$16.77. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 558,569 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,392.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.43.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.