First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Down 1.2%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

