First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.73

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 3664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,680,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

